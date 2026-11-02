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Champions League
team-logoVillarreal
Estadio de la Ceramica
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
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James Freemantle
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Villarreal vs PSG Champions League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain
Villarreal
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
A. Hakimi

Comprehensive match preview of Villarreal vs PSG in the Champions League. We talk tactics, team news, form and more

Villarreal vs PSG Champions League preview

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Estadio de la Ceramica

PSG travel to the Estadio de la Cerámica on Tuesday, November 3, for a Champions League league phase fixture against Villarreal, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Flawless start for the Champions of Europe

PSG arrive in Villarreal having started their UCL title defence in flawless fashion. They hit six past Slovan Bratislava before beating Manchester City and Barcelona. Across all competitions, Luis Enrique's side has won nine matches on the bounce, most recently a 5-1 hammering of Le Havre in Ligue 1 with marauding right-back Achraf Hakimi bagging a rare hat-trick in the injury absence of Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele. Hakimi also claimed two assists.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LE HAVRE-PSGGetty Images

The Yellow Submarine is sinking in LaLiga

Villarreal is in deep trouble domestically after a LaLiga defeat to Espanyol, which leaves them second from bottom in LaLiga. Most recently in the Champions League, they went down 4-3 at Anfield against Liverpool. Villarreal will at least fancy their chances of troubling PSG as the holders' UCL matches this term have all featured goals at both ends. Indeed, that's also true for Villarreal's exploits in Europe this season. 12 of their 14 matches at home across all competitions have seen goals at both ends too.

Liverpool FC v Villarreal CF - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • PSG's last six wins in all competitions came by two or more goals.
  • Villarreal's three league phase matches have produced 16 goals at an average of 5.33 goals per game.
  • Villarreal duo Gerard Moreno and Ilias Akhomach are doubtful, while PSG are missing key trio Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Team news & squads

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
Formation
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4-3-3
P. GulacsiP. GulacsiS. CardonaS. CardonaP. NavarroP. NavarroS. MourinoS. MourinoR. VeigaR. VeigaS. ComesanaS. ComesanaN. SalibaN. SalibaP. GueyeP. GueyeT. BuchananT. BuchananA. MoleiroA. MoleiroG. MikautadzeG. MikautadzeM. SafonovM. SafonovW. PachoW. PachoL. BeraldoL. BeraldoA. HakimiA. HakimiL. HernandezL. HernandezVitinhaVitinhaF. RuizF. RuizJ. NevesJ. NevesF. TorresF. TorresM. AklioucheM. AklioucheD. DoueD. Doue
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4-2-3-1
Villarreal

Starting XI

Paris Saint-Germain

Manager

  • I. Perez
  • Luis Enrique

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