Johan Bakayoko can leave RB Leipzig this winter for €12 million, according to Sky Sports Germany.

Last week, Sport BILD reported that Bakayoko had been banished to the stands. The Belgian forward arrived late for a team meeting in early October and hasn't made a matchday squad since.

In his first season at Leipzig, injuries hampered the forward. He made just 22 appearances, scoring three goals.

This season has been even tougher for Bakayoko. He has played just 144 minutes and slipped to fourth in the pecking order. Brajan Gruda (22), Tidiam Gomis (20) and Andrija Maksimovic (19) have all moved ahead of him.

Despite Leipzig's packed fixture list, Bakayoko has barely featured. Leipzig suspended him for disciplinary reasons in early October and he hasn't even made the bench since.

Leipzig want to sell the 23-year-old but haven't ruled out a loan. Transfermarkt values him at €20 million.

At Leipzig, Bakayoko earns between €2 million and €4 million a year. The club signed him from PSV for €18 million in the summer of 2025. The Belgium international, who has 18 caps, signed a contract until mid-2030.