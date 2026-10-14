Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-C1-VIKING-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Translated by

Viking player after the sending-off incident: Olise is an idiot!

Viking vs Bayern Munich
Viking
Bayern Munich
Champions League
M. Olise
Norway
Germany
France

Reactions continue

Michael Olise's red card against Viking is still being picked apart in Norway.

Viking held Bayern Munich to a 3-3 draw on home soil on Tuesday, having raced into a two-goal lead early in the second round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

The Frenchman lost his usual composure, first picking up a yellow card for tugging Henrik Heggheim's shirt, then walking moments later.

With the referee brandishing the yellow card in his face and players crowding round the incident, Olise threw the ball at Zlatko Tripic's head. The official saw it all. Second yellow, then red.

Bayern were 3-2 up when he went. They couldn't hold on, conceding the equaliser in the 90th minute and dropping two valuable points in the competition.

Viking's Kristoffer Askildsen had his say on the Bayern star's behaviour, with "Foot Mercato" relaying his words to "TV2": "When he threw the ball, I thought: what an idiot!".



ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google