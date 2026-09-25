Michael Reiziger came in for heavy criticism on Friday evening after Jong Oranje's goalless draw with Norway Under-21s. His side needed to win at De Adelaarshorst to keep qualification for the Under-21 European Championship in their own hands, but could do no better than a 0-0 draw. Viewers then laid into Reiziger over a "blunder" in the closing stages.

During the second half, the head coach used all three of his substitution windows and each time brought on only one player. Ernest Poku made way for Aymen Sliti in the 66th minute, Devin Haen was replaced ten minutes later by Lequincio Zeefuik, and Sean Steur came on for Kees Smit in the 83rd minute.

That left Reiziger with all three permitted substitution windows used, despite making only three of the maximum five changes. In professional football, teams can replace five players, but those substitutions must be made across a maximum of three stoppages. Substitutions at half-time do not count as a substitution window.

So in the decisive final minutes, Reiziger still had two substitutions left but could no longer use them. That meant the head coach could not, for example, send on an extra striker such as Thom van Bergen when Jong Oranje needed to throw everything at finding the opening goal.

On social media, Reiziger's approach was met with astonishment. "Reiziger has also ruined all three of his substitution windows with three single substitutions. Nice one, man," one viewer wrote, while another pointed out that the head coach "has used three substitution windows but still has two substitutions left" and added: "Get that man out!"

Elsewhere, the criticism went beyond his substitution policy. "With all due respect to Michael Reiziger, I still don't really see why he should have become our head coach. Jong Oranje between hope and fear, a shame with all these talents," wrote another viewer.

Jong Oranje did create chances against Norway. Devin Haen had a big opening early on after a through ball from Dave Kwakman, while Gjivai Zechiël and Ernest Poku also threatened, but the Norwegian defence held firm.

After the 0-0, the Netherlands sit a disappointing fourth in the qualifying group and no longer have qualification for the European Championship in their own hands. To reach second place, which could offer a route into the play-offs, Jong Oranje now need Israel Under-21s to drop points, while the Netherlands no longer have a game left against the Israelis. If those dropped points do not come, Jong Oranje can no longer reach that position. Norway Under-21s have already secured qualification through the result.











