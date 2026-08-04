The first half of Olympiakos v NEC hasn't offered much in the way of entertainment, but Dick Schreuder's side have kept their opponents firmly under control. According to the Nijmegen fans, that is mainly down to one man: Darko Nejasmic.

The defensive midfielder snuffs out danger superbly on several occasions and gives huge protection to the back three. "Nejasmic is so important," Ziggo Sport commentator Wytse van der Goot says after a crucial tackle by the Croat in the 26th minute.

"On several occasions he has already been hugely important in closing the gaps," Van der Goot continues. "Nejasmic is constantly in the right position to prevent danger before it really becomes dangerous."

NEC fans are just as lyrical about Nejasmic and are now hoping technical director Carlos Aalbers moves at lightning speed to extend his contract, which expires next summer. "Tear it up and extend it by three years please. What a class act," one message reads.

Another goes even further: "A contract for life please." "That Nejasmic is a wonderful obstacle at NEC. What a beast," reads another reaction.

Ajax fans have also flocked to social media, with technical director Jordi Cruijff urged to make an immediate move for the holding midfielder. "He has to become our new number six!" one message reads.

His first-half numbers only reinforce the impression Nejasmic is making. Before the break, he won all of his personal duels and also produced no fewer than 10 successful defensive actions.