Video: Yamal's magic finishes off Galatasaray in three minutes

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The young Spanish star dazzles and delights

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Barcelona did not wait long after the first half ended in a 1-1 draw against Galatasaray. They bared their attacking fangs as soon as the second half began, scoring twice in quick succession in the 50th and 53rd minutes to move closer to settling the tie in the second round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Lamine Yamal left his mark on both goals, conjuring his usual magic and making the difference with creative touches that handed the Catalan side the advantage and left the Galatasaray defence under heavy pressure inside a few minutes.

The second goal arrived in the 50th minute. Yamal delivered a magical cross into the penalty area and Fermin Lopez rose to head it into the net, putting Barcelona 2-1 up and rewarding their strong attacking start to the second half.

Just three minutes later, Yamal produced another wonderful piece of skill, beating a Galatasaray defender with a superb dribble inside the penalty area before squaring for Anthony Gordon, who did not hesitate to tuck it away for Barcelona's third in the 53rd minute amid the shock of the hosts.

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Two goals in quick succession handed Barcelona a significant advantage. A level scoreline at the break became a two-goal lead within three minutes, thanks to the striking brilliance of Yamal, who played the starring role in the Catalan side's rapid attacking transformation and left Galatasaray with a difficult task to get back into the game.

Substitute Karim Adeyemi added a fourth in the 66th minute. Yamal picked out another pass, Gabriel Jesus failed to control it, and the ball ran through to the German, who fired it straight into the net.







