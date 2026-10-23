France international Lucas Hernandez stole the spotlight as Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 4-2 in the Champions League. The PSG defender and former Bayern Munich man turned in a striking display at full-back, drove his side to victory, then lit the fuse on a side-show confrontation with Spanish star Lamine Yamal.

With Portugal's Nuno Mendes out, Hernandez stepped in. Signed by Paris Saint-Germain as part of their defensive plans, he seized his chance and shackled Yamal, who has been producing outstanding levels this season.

The Barcelona star arrived with 20 goal contributions from 12 official matches, 10 goals and 10 assists. Yet he struggled badly against Hernandez, who imposed himself defensively before leaving his mark at the other end too.

Hernandez's goal ignites the confrontation with Yamal

The standout moment arrived in the 72nd minute. Hernandez rose to meet a Desire Doue corner and headed home to put Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 up.

His celebration did not go unnoticed. He headed straight for Yamal, touched his shoulder in a provocative manner, then peeled away laughing in the Barcelona star's face. Yamal shot back an angry look that laid bare his displeasure at the French defender's behaviour.

Footage of the moment tore across social media, with one clip on X racking up more than 4 million views. Followers seized on Yamal's expression, branding it "deadly".

Fans split over the gesture. Some questioned why Hernandez escaped a yellow card, arguing his celebration pushed beyond the usual limits of provocation in big matches.

Yamal responds with a touch of brilliance despite Barcelona's defeat

For all the tight marking Hernandez imposed, Yamal conjured his own moment of magic in the 79th minute. He pounced on a loose clearance from Warren Zaire-Emery and raced towards goal.

Driving forward with the ball, the Spanish star finished superbly from a tight angle, lifting it over goalkeeper Matvey Safonov and under the crossbar. Even in the hardest circumstances, he can still make the difference.

It was not enough. Paris Saint-Germain saw out the contest 4-2, handing the Catalan side their first defeat of the season in Paris.

Hernandez's brilliance at both ends, his provocation of Yamal, and the teenager's reply with that moment of magic turned their duel into one of the standout stories of a European night that ended with the Parisian side on top.

The controversy surrounding the "death stare" that Yamal gave needs headlines around this meaning