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FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
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Video: With a naive error and a rocket strike, Bayern Munich down Atletico on their own turf

Match
Match report
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Spain
Germany

Bayern Munich impose their dominance inside the Metropolitano

Bayern Munich claimed a precious 2-0 win at the Metropolitano on Tuesday evening, beating hosts Atletico Madrid in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League league phase to return from the Spanish capital with all three points.

The first goal arrived in the 54th minute, gifted by a naive error from defender Robin Le Normand. He collected the ball inside Atletico's penalty area but dithered, too slow to pass or clear the danger. Young Lennart Karl pounced, nicked it off him and slotted home to punish an unexpected defensive present.

Konrad Laimer doubled the lead in the 74th minute. He took a wonderful pass from Harry Kane, burst into the penalty area and unleashed a rocket that nestled into the net, settling the contest in Bayern's favour.

Bayern thought they had a third in the 80th minute, only for the referee to disallow it after consulting VAR. Dayot Upamecano had fouled in the build-up, leaving the German side with a clean 2-0.

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For most of the night Bayern controlled the run of play, dominating possession and dictating the rhythm. Atletico leaned on counter-attacks but never carried a real threat to Manuel Neuer's goal.

Injuries and absences had piled up for the Bavarians in recent weeks, especially in attack. Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Sibari were all missing, and coach Vincent Kompany was laid low by illness. Even so, Bayern produced a strong display to snatch a deserved win on their opponents' turf.

The result lifts Bayern to 8 points and eighth place in the Champions League league phase. Atletico stay frozen on 4 points and slip to twenty-second after a second defeat in the competition.

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