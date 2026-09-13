Manchester City settled the Manchester derby with a thrilling one-goal win at Old Trafford this Sunday, in the fourth round of the English Premier League.

Erling Haaland struck the only goal in the 60th minute, pouncing on a cross inside the six-yard box.





City moved onto 12 points in second place, level with leaders Arsenal and separated only by goal difference. United, meanwhile, stayed frozen on 4 points in 13th.

Remarkably, City managed it all with ten men. Phil Foden had walked in the 23rd minute after a straight red card.

Refereeing controversy in the Manchester derby

Controversy dogged the match from the moment Foden went off. In the 23rd minute, Bruno Fernandes and Foden clashed, and the City man went down before kicking out at the United captain with his foot. Referee Michael Oliver judged it a foul worthy of a straight dismissal.

Oliver didn't hesitate to brandish the red card in Foden's face. City were left to play out the derby a man down from the 23rd minute, a heavy blow that stripped them of one of their most dangerous attackers so early on.

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Enzo Maresca protested the decision furiously on the touchline. The City manager raged at Oliver's call, yet he made no changes to his side, preferring to keep his men on the pitch until the interval.









Haaland's goal only stoked the row. Josko Gvardiol swung in a cross inside the box, the Norwegian striker turned it home, but the assistant's flag shot up for offside. Oliver initially chalked it off before the video referee stepped in to review the incident and check the call.

Once he'd consulted the technology, Oliver awarded the goal to City. Gvardiol's cross had struck the foot of Patrick Dorgu before reaching Haaland, who was indeed offside the moment the ball was played. The touch off the United defender changed the course of the move, and the referee ruled the ball had entered a new phase. The goal stood.

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