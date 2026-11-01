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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Video: what happened between Díaz and Zubeldía after the final whistle?

B. Diaz
Y. Zabiri
Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Champions League
Morocco vs Niger
Morocco
Niger
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Morocco
Spain
Greece
Niger
Algeria

Away from the clamour of victory

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Sportsmanship won out at the final whistle. The embrace between Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz and Racing Santander winger Yasser Zabiri stole the limelight after the clash at El Sardinero, a moment that laid bare the friendship between the two Moroccans.

Real Madrid eased to a deserved 3-0 win over their hosts in La Liga, stretching their winning run to six games on the bounce.

Jose Mourinho's side cut the gap to leaders Barcelona down to three points, tightening their grip on third place in the title race.

Madrid came into the game knowing exactly what was needed. Barcelona had already thrashed Alaves 6-1, so anything less than three points would have let the leaders pull clear.

Diaz and Zabiri found each other once the whistle blew, the competition on the pitch forgotten in a warm reminder of the bond between the Moroccan pair.

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