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imago-sport-1081064025.jpgAbdullah Ahmed
GOAL

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Video: Waleed Al-Farraj: Inzaghi's Hilal is suffocating!

Al-Raed vs Al Hilal
Al-Raed
Al Hilal
King Cup
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
Italy

A sensational statement

Renowned media personality Waleed Al-Farraj took aim at Al-Hilal on Monday evening, criticising their declining level despite a 2-0 win over Al-Raed in the round of 32 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.

Al-Farraj said on his programme "Rotana Sport with Waleed": "Al-Hilal under Simone Inzaghi's leadership is suffocating. They offer nothing worth watching."

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He added: "I don't know the reason for this decline. It's true the team wins, but they don't produce the level required or expected of them."

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Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

Al-Hilal and their coach Inzaghi have faced relentless criticism over their declining technical level since last season, a slump that cost them every title bar the last edition of the King's Cup.

Speculation over Inzaghi's future has grown too, with many questioning whether his identity suits the team at this moment.

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