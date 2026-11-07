Fede Valverde gave Real Madrid the lead against Valencia with a stunning strike in this Matchweek 12 clash in La Liga. The Uruguayan lashed a powerful effort into the net with his right foot, a finish that echoed his superb goal against AEK Athens in the Champions League last week.

It all came from a Kylian Mbappé free-kick. The Frenchman's direct effort smacked into the wall and bounced back into play, and Valverde pounced on the loose ball to hammer a low shot past Dimitrievski. The goalkeeper flung out a hand but couldn't keep it out.

Once again, Valverde proved his danger from outside the box. The strike handed Real Madrid a crucial advantage against Valencia and underlined his knack for delivering in decisive moments.