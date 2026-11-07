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Valencia CF v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Video: Valverde's rocket hands Real Madrid the lead over Valencia

F. Valverde
Valencia vs Real Madrid
Valencia
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Uruguay
Spain

Huge standout display by the Uruguayan

Fede Valverde gave Real Madrid the lead against Valencia with a stunning strike in this Matchweek 12 clash in La Liga. The Uruguayan lashed a powerful effort into the net with his right foot, a finish that echoed his superb goal against AEK Athens in the Champions League last week.

It all came from a Kylian Mbappé free-kick. The Frenchman's direct effort smacked into the wall and bounced back into play, and Valverde pounced on the loose ball to hammer a low shot past Dimitrievski. The goalkeeper flung out a hand but couldn't keep it out.

Once again, Valverde proved his danger from outside the box. The strike handed Real Madrid a crucial advantage against Valencia and underlined his knack for delivering in decisive moments.

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