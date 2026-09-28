Video: Tunisia continue to stumble with a fresh setback against Botswana

Tunisia's stuttering start to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign continued on Monday evening, with the Eagles of Carthage held to a 2-2 draw by visitors Botswana at the Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Radès. Two more points slipped away in the second round of qualifiers, leaving Tunisia with just two from two.

Thatayaone Kgamanyane broke the deadlock for Botswana in the 38th minute, pouncing on a Tunisian defensive error. The hosts hit back before the break, Hazem Mastouri rising to a cross and heading home in the 44th minute to make it 1-1 at the interval.









Chasing the lead after the restart, Tunisia found it quickly. Mastouri struck again in the 49th minute to put the Eagles of Carthage in front. They hoped to hold that advantage to the finish, but Botswana refused to fold and kept hunting for a leveller.









Lebogang Ditsele duly delivered it in the 60th minute, dragging the game back to square one. Tunisia pushed to reclaim the lead but could not muster enough of a threat on the visitors' goal, and the match finished 2-2. The home fans were left crushed.









Moïne Chaabani's side were flat for most of the contest, well short of the level expected of them. They had home advantage and a home crowd behind them, yet failed to make either count, creating precious little going forward beyond a handful of late efforts.

This draw extends a shaky opening to the campaign. Tunisia were also held 1-1 at home by Uganda in the first round, and now sit on two points, level with Botswana, who drew 2-2 with Libya on matchday one. The group remains wide open after two rounds.



