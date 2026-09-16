Shea Lacey stole the spotlight against Brighton in the third round of the English Football League Cup, the Manchester United prospect opening the scoring in superb fashion.

The goal came in the eighth minute. Lacey capitalised on his presence inside the edge of the penalty area, then unleashed a powerful left-footed strike that found the back of Brighton's net to hand Manchester United an early advantage.

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This was no ordinary opener. It carried special significance for the young talent, who had been handed his first start for Manchester United's first team in an important test against Brighton in the League Cup.

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According to the football statistics network "Opta", Lacey became the first teenager to score on his first start for Manchester United since Marcus Rashford, who managed the same feat at 18 against Midtjylland in February 2016.

The achievement places Lacey on a special list alongside Rashford. He seized his chance quickly to leave his mark as he continues to fight for a place in the first team.









Lacey will hope the goal against Brighton marks the start of more appearances in the coming period, with United chasing a deeper run in the English Football League Cup and a place in the next round.