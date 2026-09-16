Barcelona thrashed their visitors Racing Santander with an emphatic 7-2 win, in the match played at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday evening in the sixth round of the Spanish league.

Catalonia's meteorological authority had warned of storms and unstable weather before kick-off, and the fixture nearly fell victim to a postponement. It went ahead on schedule. Barcelona's own storm arrived inside the stadium, and Racing were the ones swept away.

Wave after wave of Barcelona players took turns to score in the driving rain, and the tally could have climbed higher still but for a handful of missed chances in front of goal. Racing, meanwhile, barely showed up.

Five goals across four matches this season, three in La Liga and one in the Champions League, had set the previous mark. Barcelona shattered it here, reaching seven for the first time thanks to a Raphinha hat-trick.

Egyptian teenager Hamza Abdelkarim, who signed a new contract on Tuesday, did not feature. Coach Hansi Flick kept him on the substitutes' bench for all 90 minutes.

Six wins from six games, all emphatic, leave Barcelona on full marks. Their 18 points open up a three-point cushion at the top over Real Madrid, who visit neighbours Atletico Madrid in a tricky clash on Sunday.

Racing, by contrast, are stuck on seven points in tenth place.

Catalan rout

Heavy pressure from the off set the tone, and Barcelona settled matters early. They monopolised possession and threatened the visitors' goal time and again.

The first goal arrived on eight minutes. Joao Cancelo lashed a rocket from outside the box that caught the goalkeeper off guard.

Karim Adeyemi almost made it two soon after. On 19 minutes he collected a superb through ball from Dani Olmo, found himself one-on-one with the goal, then dragged his shot beside the post.

The Catalan hurricane refused to die down. Three minutes later Raphinha won a penalty off his compatriot Pedro Felipe and buried it himself, low to the goalkeeper's left.

Racing's reply came quickly. In the 31st minute, from their first venture into the Barcelona box, Mamadou Gaye pounced on a lapse in the Catalan defence to pull one back.

Barca kept coming. Another rocket from outside the area took a deflection off the defence and changed direction, handing Cancelo his second of the night and the hosts' third.

Three minutes before the break, Raphinha refused to head down the tunnel without a brace of his own, just like Cancelo. The Brazilian took a ball from Olmo on the edge of the box and stroked it into the far left corner.

First-half stoppage time brought a second penalty, this time won by Adeyemi. Lamine Yamal could not add his name to the scoresheet, though, as the goalkeeper saved his spot-kick.

Szczesny's recklessness

Four goals to the good, Barcelona picked up where they left off after the restart. Yet the first goal of the half went the other way.

Wojciech Szczesny, on at the interval for Joan Garcia, gifted it to them. In the 65th minute the substitute goalkeeper dithered in front of his goal, and Moroccan substitute Yasser Zabiri seized on the blunder to make it Racing's second.

Yamal breaks his jinx

Minutes later the referee pointed to the spot again, this time after Adeyemi was fouled. Raphinha stepped up to complete his hat-trick.

Racing's net bulged for a sixth time, courtesy of Yamal, only for the referee to rule it out for offside. The young Spaniard's jinx rolled on, having already missed a penalty and rattled the crossbar in the first half.

Brazilian substitute Gabriel Jesus made it six with a fine finish after a Yamal pass, the first time Barcelona had reached that number this season.

Before the final whistle, Yamal finally broke his jinx. He turned in Barcelona's seventh from an Adeyemi cross, the winger capping a dazzling display.