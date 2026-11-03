Video: Shikabala surprises Hossam Hassan with an unexpected request: what did he say?

Mahmoud Abdel Razek "Shikabala" has lit the fuse. The former Zamalek star sent a direct message to Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan, urging him to resign from his post. It was a striking stance, one he insisted came from love and appreciation for the Pharaohs' coach and a desire to protect his standing and prestige.

Speaking on "MBC Egypt 2", Shikabala could not hide his astonishment at the scale of controversy swirling around the national team's head coach in recent weeks, insisting he had never witnessed anything like it in the history of Egyptian football.

The former Zamalek man said: "It's the first time in the history of the Egypt national team that I see such a fuss around the coach of the Egypt national team, and from someone who loves Captain Hossam: you must submit your resignation."

He added: "The coach of the Egypt national team must have his own image and prestige, and that is what we have not been seeing in this recent period, and what I'm saying has nothing to do with football, he must have a special standing."

The timing matters. Egypt are preparing for two matches against Malawi in the third and fourth rounds of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, with the Pharaohs' camp kicking off on 9 November at the national teams' centre.

Cairo International Stadium hosts the first leg on 13 November. The two sides then meet again on the 17th of the same month at Bingu International Stadium in Malawi for the fourth round.

Egypt sit in Group Two of the qualifiers alongside Angola, South Sudan and Malawi. The Pharaohs top the standings with 4 points, ahead of Angola on goal difference, while Malawi come third with 3 points and South Sudan prop up the table with none.

Hassan's side began their campaign with a goalless draw against Angola on home soil, then rediscovered their rhythm with an emphatic 5-0 win away to South Sudan.