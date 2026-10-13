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A fatal defeat

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Club Brugge pulled off a historic 4-3 win at the San Siro on Tuesday evening, dumping Inter Milan out of their comfort zone in the second round of the Champions League league phase. Seven goals, and the lead changed hands four times.

Inter bossed the opening half, carving out chance after chance through Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez and Federico Dimarco. The Belgians struck first, though. Hakan Calhanoglu brought down Carlos Forbs in the box and Nicolo Tresoldi tucked away the penalty on the half hour.

Dimarco's clever pass teed up the equaliser, Lautaro Martinez finishing from inside the area in the 44th minute to send the sides in level at 1-1.

Club Brugge turn the tables

Josep Martinez handed the visitors the lead on 63 minutes. The goalkeeper raced miles out of his area, Forbs nicked the ball off him and squared for Tresoldi to roll into an empty net. 2-1 Brugge.

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Eleven minutes later came the hat-trick. Forbs let fly, the ball cannoned back off Josep Martinez, and Tresoldi was first to the rebound to beat the Nerazzurri for a third time. 3-1.

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Sucic's shot forced a save from Yann Sommer in the 81st minute, and Lautaro Martinez was on hand to bundle in the follow-up. Back to 3-2.

Romeo Vermant settled that argument six minutes later, lifting the ball over the keeper for 4-2.

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Ange-Yoan Bonny gave the hosts one last flicker in the 93rd minute, finishing off a Stankovic pass to make it 4-3. The clock beat them.