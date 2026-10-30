Cristiano Ronaldo is at it again. The Al-Nassr captain stole the spotlight in the Saudi Roshn Pro League once more on Thursday evening, firing his side to a thrilling 5-3 win over Al-Khaleej in the twelfth round and proving yet again his insatiable hunger for goals.

The Portuguese struck in the 66th, 72nd and 81st minutes to seal three valuable points. His treble lifted him to eight goals in the Roshn League, level with Tijjani Reijnders in second place, behind England's Ivan Toney. The Al-Ahli striker tops the chart with 12.

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Media figure Khaled Al-Shneif could not hide his admiration. Praising Ronaldo's passion and relentless desire to score on the programme "Dorouna Gheir", he said: "I have not seen any player who possesses the same desire that Ronaldo has, he is a hungry player without the slightest doubt."

"Hunger is not a bad thing in the world of football, he always wants to score," Al-Shneif added. "He had netted a brace but he kept running in the 81st minute from the middle of the pitch in an attack that was almost over, reached the penalty area and scored," a nod to the third goal that completed the hat-trick.

What is the secret behind his brilliance? For the Saudi pundit, it comes down to passion, ambition and an unquenchable appetite for goals. He pointed to that third strike as proof: "This is what sets Ronaldo apart from others, the passion, the ambition and the desire, he is 42 years old and reached the penalty area before Felix, who is 25."

That was the heart of it. Ronaldo's desire did not stop at a brace or at putting his side in front. He kept running until the final moments of the move, rewarding himself with a third goal and underlining a passion for competing and scoring that shows no sign of fading.