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Portuguese star Joao Felix of Saudi side Al-Nassr produced a stunning piece of artistry against Qatari club Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite.

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Al-Nassr welcomed Al-Sadd to Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday for the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

Felix struck Al-Nassr's second in the 52nd minute. A high ball dropped to him on the edge of the box with his back to goal, and he launched himself into a bicycle kick. Meshaal Barsham could do nothing as it nestled in the net.

It looked straight out of the Cristiano Ronaldo playbook. Felix's compatriot and Al-Nassr captain scored in exactly the same way against Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League last season.

Ronaldo has history here. He pulled off the same trick for Real Madrid against Juventus in the 2018 Champions League, and again for Portugal against Poland in the 2025 Nations League.

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Fans are already tipping Felix's strike for the Puskas Award, which FIFA hands out each year for the best goal.

Felix has been sensational for Al-Nassr since the start of the season. This was his eighth goal for the club in 16 appearances across all competitions. He's also chipped in with 11 assists.