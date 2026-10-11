Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 50-NIG-MARAFP
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Video: Regragui cites the reverence for Messi to defend Ronaldo

W. Regragui
C. Ronaldo
L. Messi
Portugal
Morocco
Portugal
Argentina

The Portuguese never wanted to run and fight for Ronaldo

Walid Regragui has had his say on Cristiano Ronaldo's crisis with Portugal.

The former Morocco coach spoke on Canal+ programme Football Club, with Foot Mercato publishing his verdict on the whole affair.

Regragui said: "Ronaldo has given a great deal. The status that many Portuguese players have gained, as well as Portuguese football itself, is down to Cristiano."

He continued: "That doesn't give him the right to do whatever he wants, but I think everything in this final stage has been handled badly. I believe someone should have sat down with him and told him: listen, we have to stop here."

There was also the matter of the coach, a man Ronaldo had worked with at Al-Nassr. "They must have spoken beforehand about whether or not he would carry on. Both parties have harmed themselves, and that is regrettable."

Then came the comparison. Regragui set Ronaldo's treatment in Portugal against what Lionel Messi gets in Argentina, and for him the gap is glaring.

He stressed: "I think Ronaldo, driven by pride, also wants to reach 1,000 goals, and perhaps he wants to achieve that in the Portugal shirt. But the end result is that it creates a negative image."

He added: "What I want to say is that this would never have happened in Argentina. The reverence Argentinians have for Messi, and that the players have for him too, I have never felt that the Portuguese have anything like it for Ronaldo at all."

He concluded: "The Portuguese have never wanted to run and fight for Ronaldo, whereas the Argentinians accepted that with Messi, even at the last World Cup. In Portugal, that was not accepted at all."

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google