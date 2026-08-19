Barcelona doubled their lead over visitors Al Ahly of Egypt on Wednesday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou, Raphinha slotting home a penalty to make it 2-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The goal arrived in the 45th minute. The referee pointed to the spot after a foul on Raphinha, and the Brazilian tucked the ball to the right of Egyptian international goalkeeper Mostafa Shobier.

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Former Al Ahly man Hamza Abdelkarim had broken the deadlock for Barcelona in the 30th minute, finishing off a low pass from left-back Alejandro Balde.

Rather than celebrate, the 18-year-old placed his hands below his head in a gesture of apology to the Red Castle faithful.

The fixture carried extra weight for Abdelkarim, who lined up against his former club following his permanent switch to Barcelona. He had first arrived on loan in the second half of last season.

In June 2026, the Catalan club triggered the purchase clause in the youngster's loan deal, tying him down on a fresh contract until the summer of 2029.

Abdelkarim had already turned heads across pre-season. He scored in the 5-2 win over Switzerland's Basel and netted twice in the 2-2 draw with England's Birmingham City.

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