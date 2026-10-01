The post-Cristiano Ronaldo era faced its first real test on Thursday evening, and Portugal passed it. Despite the thunderous crisis that had rocked their camp, they came through a difficult and thrilling 4-2 win over hosts Denmark at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, in the third round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

Enormous pressure sat on Portugal's shoulders before kick-off. Their historic captain had walked out of the camp on Wednesday, his well-publicised dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus over not playing against Norway spilling into the open. Now the team had to prove that life goes on even without "the Don".

This emphatic victory reinforced their place at the top of the group with a perfect record. Nine points from three wins moves them strongly closer to qualification for the next round.

Denmark sit second on goal difference despite a -1 margin, having scored 6 and conceded 7, edging out third-placed Norway. Wales prop up the standings.

Portugal set a fast pace from the whistle, pressing early for a goal to upset the calculations, and they got exactly what they wanted when Joao Cancelo opened the scoring. The Danish response did not take long. Mikkel Damsgaard levelled after a superb passing move carved out by the impressive Mohamed Daramy.

The hosts barely had time to enjoy it. Goncalo Ramos, Ronaldo's direct replacement in the starting line-up, restored Portugal's lead and brought a thrilling first half to a close with the visitors deservedly ahead, controlling possession and threat despite timid Danish efforts through Leao and Cancelo.

Portugal almost killed the game off at the start of the second half, Bruno Fernandes carving out a clear-cut chance that the Denmark goalkeeper brilliantly saved. The punishment came quickly at the other end.

Rasmus Hojlund levelled from an organised counter-attack, finishing a well-crafted Damsgaard assist. He celebrated in Ronaldo's famous "Siiiu" style, a provocative message to the Portuguese that set the Parken stands alight.









The match turned dangerous after the equaliser. Denmark pressed with all their might for a lead and squandered a clear chance through substitute Gustav Isaksen, while Portugal leaned on the weapon of fast counter-attacks led by Bruno Fernandes and Rafael Leao.

Just as Denmark seemed closest to scoring, Vitinha settled matters. A quick Portuguese counter saw Bruno waste a well-placed cross, but Vitinha returned to drive home a third, a goal that completely changed the shape of the match.





With the lead back, Portugal tried to secure the result and the coaching staff sent on Trincao to crank up the attacking pressure, making the match even more dangerous for the visitors.

Ramos nearly added a fourth with a powerful shot that struck the defence. The Denmark back line was clearly struggling in the final fifteen minutes against the Portuguese attacking tide, and the match ended with a precious win that proved Portugal can win even without their legend.









The closing minutes turned into a true epic. Denmark imposed a suffocating siege, hunting an equaliser with a huge attacking surge to salvage at least a point.

Portugal answered the pressure with their most lethal weapon: the lightning counter-attacks through the midfield duo of Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes, which bewildered the Danish defence.

Tension flared. Mohamed Daramy picked up a yellow card for a late challenge on Bruno Fernandes while chasing a pass, before Portugal themselves escaped disaster. A violent challenge from Ruben Neves prompted a VAR review, yet the referee settled on a yellow card without being called to the pitchside monitor, sparing Portugal a red that would have tipped the balance.

Looking to absorb the Danes' enthusiasm and freshen up the attack, the coaching staff made a double change, bringing on Joao Neves and Joao Felix for Pedro Neto and Goncalo Ramos.

The switch worked like magic. In the 87th minute, from a textbook counter-attack, Joao Felix stamped his mark with Portugal's fourth, killing the match off completely and making it 4-2.









Felix's goal was the coup de grace that ended Denmark's uprising. For all the noise created by Ronaldo's departure and the crisis with Jesus, Portugal showed enough depth and quality to turn adversity into a major victory in the heart of the Parken, launching the post-"Don" era with an emphatic and thrilling win.



