Share Follow GOAL on Google

Croatia's Ivan Perišić wrote his name into Champions League history in style after scoring PSV's goal against Real Madrid, becoming the oldest player to score against the Spanish club in the competition's history, on another night when the Dutch side's winger proved he turns up on the big occasions.

Advertisement

Ivan Perišić opened the scoring for PSV against Real Madrid in the 32nd minute at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday evening, in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

Real Madrid were pushing for the opener when the referee pointed to the spot on the half-hour mark. Aurélien Tchouaméni had stepped on the foot of the visitors' Sven Mijnans inside the box.

The Croatian made no mistake. He placed his shot precisely to Courtois's left to put the Dutch side ahead.

Perišić was 37 years and 295 days old when he scored, according to MisterChip. That breaks the record for the oldest player to score against Real Madrid in the Champions League, previously held by Italy's Filippo Inzaghi, who found the net against them aged 37 years and 86 days in 2010.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nor did it stop there. Opta confirmed that Perišić also became the oldest player to score a penalty in Champions League history.

Related Topics

He has climbed to fourth place on the list of the competition's oldest scorers, Opta added.

10 goals with 4 clubs

His goal against Real Madrid took his Champions League tally to 10, MisterChip pointed out, scored for four different clubs: Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Inter and PSV.

Advertisement

A full 15 years separate his first goal in the competition, scored in 2011, from this latest strike against Real Madrid, the same source added.

The Croatian has a striking recent record against Europe's elite. Squawka noted that his last four Champions League goals came against Juventus, Arsenal and Liverpool, before he added Real Madrid to his list. He keeps turning up in the big games.

Advertisement

Penalty puts Real Madrid on an unwanted list

The referee awarded the penalty after a VAR review of Aurélien Tchouaméni's challenge.

That leaves Real Madrid with the second-most penalties conceded after VAR intervention since the technology arrived in the Champions League in the 2018-19 season, according to MisterChip. They have now conceded five, level with Sevilla, Olympiacos and Juventus. Only Barcelona, top of the list with six, have conceded more.