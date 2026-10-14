Video: Paris Saint-Germain tear Manchester City apart under Guardiola's gaze

Paris Saint-Germain claimed a thrilling 4-2 win at Manchester City on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium, in the second round of the Champions League.

The French side move on to 6 points. City remain stuck on 3.

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It took the visitors just 13 minutes to open the scoring. They broke away on the counter with most of City's players caught upfield, and the ball found France international Desire Doue, who fired a low shot to the right of Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper looked as though he could have kept it out.

Two minutes later, City were two down. Ousmane Dembele sent the ball from the right flank to Doue on the left, Doue returned it, and the former Barcelona forward headed into Donnarumma's net.

Vitinha made it three in the 32nd minute, the Portuguese midfielder collecting a backheel from Zaire-Emery and striking it straight into the City goal.

An English fightback

Manchester City came out of the tunnel a different side after the break. Erling Haaland headed one back in the 53rd minute, feeding off a high ball delivered by Senegalese substitute Iliman Ndiaye.

Up in the stands, Haaland's former coach Pep Guardiola could not contain himself. The cameras caught him celebrating and applauding the Norwegian.

Within 10 minutes the three-goal cushion was back. Magnus Akliouche unleashed a powerful shot that Donnarumma parried, only for the ball to drop into his own net. Saint-Germain's fourth arrived after a spell of missed chances by City.

Haaland struck again in the 75th minute, turning in a low pass from Moroccan team-mate Ayoub Bouaddi to make it 4-2.

A fifth should have followed. Saint-Germain won a penalty after a foul by Nuno Mendes, but Spanish substitute Ferran Torres sent in a weak effort that Donnarumma saved.

City wasted chance after chance in the second half, particularly through Antoine Semenyo. The crossbar denied Haaland. The post kept out Enzo Fernandez.