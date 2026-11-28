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Palmeiras were crowned Copa Libertadores champions after beating Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata in a hard-fought final at the Estadio Centenario in the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo, on Saturday evening.

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Palmeiras are Copa Libertadores champions. They beat Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata in a hard-fought final at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, the Uruguayan capital, on Saturday evening.

Ramón Sosa settled it early in the second half, striking in the 52nd minute, and the Brazilian side held on to their lead until the final whistle.

It's the fourth South American crown in the club's history, drawing Palmeiras level with Flamengo as the most successful Brazilian clubs in the competition. Next up is the 2026 Intercontinental Cup, whose final stages take place in Qatar, and they've also secured a place at the 2029 Club World Cup.

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Both sides traded early chances. Estudiantes went close in the eighth minute, when the Palmeiras defence blocked Guido Carrillo's shot from outside the box. A minute later the Argentine striker headed just over the bar.

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Palmeiras responded in the 16th minute, but the defence blocked José Manuel López's shot. Estudiantes threatened again through Ezequiel Piovi in the 22nd minute, only for the Brazilian defence to deal with his effort. Leandro González Pírez picked up a yellow card in the 23rd minute.

Ramón Sosa fired wide of the post from outside the area in the 28th minute, then wasted another chance for Palmeiras in the 45th, shooting wide from inside the box. In the same minute, Fernando Muslera saved from Lucas Evangelista. The Estudiantes goalkeeper then kept out a Murilo header in the 49th minute (45+4), and the teams went in goalless at the break.

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Palmeiras sent on Arthur for Joaquín Piquerez at the restart and broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute. Jhon Arias headed the ball into Ramón Sosa's path inside the box, and he fired a left-footed shot past Muslera.

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Estudiantes went looking for an instant reply. Carlos Miguel saved Guido Carrillo's shot in the 56th minute, and Edwuin Cetré wasted another chance from outside the box in the 60th. The Argentine side had made a double change in the 56th minute, with Cetré and Eric Meza replacing Gastón Benedetti and Eros Mancuso. Injury then forced them to take off Leandro González Pírez in the 67th minute, and Tomás Palacios came on in his place.

The pressure kept building. Carlos Miguel saved a Cetré header in the 74th minute, and Santiago Núñez headed wide of the post in the 77th. Palmeiras made two changes in that same minute, sending on Vitor Roque and Maurício for José López and Ramón Sosa. Núñez picked up a yellow card in the 81st minute, while the Estudiantes defence blocked a shot from Maurício.

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Estudiantes pushed repeatedly for an equaliser in the closing stages. Tomás Palacios shot wide of the post in the 84th minute, and both sides made further changes in the 86th. Play then stopped because of injuries to Alexander Barboza and Guido Carrillo.

The referee added eight minutes. Carlos Miguel saved another Cetré header in the 94th minute (90+4), and Marcos Rojo missed with an effort from outside the box a minute later. Palmeiras held on until the end.

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