Just one week later, Cristiano Ronaldo made good on his promise to walk away from the Portugal national team, a stunning move that has kicked up plenty of controversy.

Ronaldo left Portugal's training camp in Denmark ahead of tomorrow's clash between the two sides.

The Don took that step after falling out with head coach Jorge Jesus. Speaking to the press today, Jesus denied any dispute with Ronaldo but confirmed the forward would not start tomorrow. He would not change his tactical decisions for a player or a federation president, he insisted.

Rewind to last Wednesday, 23 September, and Ronaldo had promised to leave the national team if his presence served no purpose or caused a crisis.

He had spoken a week ago at a press conference ahead of the Wales match. "I can leave today, and there is no problem, and the same goes for the federation president," he said.

He continued: "When they no longer want to rely on me in the national team, I will be the first to say so, in a conversation between us, when I feel that my presence here is no longer of any use, and that I no longer offer anything on the pitch, and I do not score goals, or I create a negative atmosphere, or they do not want me here, I will be the first to say that, I will pick up my bag and leave."

Seven days on, Ronaldo has left the Portugal camp amid reports he will announce his retirement from international football in the coming hours.







