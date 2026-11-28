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Television reports have revealed that Al-Ahli's supporters intend to resign, angered that Dutch coach Marino Pušić remains in charge of the first team.

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Al-Ahli hosted Al-Taawoun on Saturday at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah , the last game of the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League.

Speaking around the match, Mohammed Al-Hashem, a reporter for Thmanyah, whose channels broadcast the Saudi league, revealed deep discontent among Al-Ahli's supporters at the club's failure to sack Pušić as first-team head coach.

That anger showed in the stands, Al-Hashem said. Turnout at the Alinma Stadium for the visit of Al-Taawoun was very poor, a far cry from previous matches.

He added that Al-Ahli's supporters' association intends to resign from leading the team's support in the coming period. It's an escalation designed to show their anger at the Dutch coach staying in his post.

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Al-Ahli's fans have been venting their fury at the Dutch coach as results have slipped in recent weeks.

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Supporters had already launched a forceful social media campaign under the banner "Pušić's departure is our demand", calling for the Dutch coach to be sacked amid the side's poor run.

That campaign gathered pace after a 6-1 hammering by Al-Shabab in the 12th round of the Roshn Saudi League.

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The criticism eased when Al-Ahli beat visitors Al-Nassr 3-1 at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah last Friday, in a fixture rearranged from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

It didn't last. Last Monday's shock 3-2 defeat to Qatar's Al-Shamal, in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase, reignited the anger.

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Some reports had suggested the Al-Ahli board wanted Pušić gone before the Clásico against Al-Nassr. The club's financial crisis and the large release clause in the Dutch coach's contract stopped them.

Pušić arrived last August, replacing German coach Matthias Jaissle, who left unexpectedly to take over at Newcastle United.

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In 18 matches in charge of the Jeddah side, he has won 11, drawn two and lost five.

Al-Ahli sit fifth in the Saudi league table on 24 points, from eight wins and four defeats. That leaves them a full six points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

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In the AFC Champions League Elite, they're seventh in the West group with eight points from two wins, two draws and one defeat.

In the King's Cup, Al-Ahli beat Al-Anwar 2-1 to get through the round of 32. Next up is Al-Ula in the round of 16 on Monday 11 January at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Medina.