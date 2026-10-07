Musab Al-Juwayr, the Al-Qadsiah midfielder, joined the Saudi national team's celebrations after they were crowned champions of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", a 2-0 win over the UAE in the final sparking wild scenes inside the stadium.

Al-Juwayr played no part in the tournament. He had been excluded from the camp before the competition for disciplinary reasons, yet he still turned up in the stands to back his teammates throughout Saudi Arabia's run to the title.

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Once the final whistle confirmed the title, Al-Juwayr went down onto the pitch to join his teammates and the coaching staff. He grabbed the Saudi flag and celebrated among the players and the fans.

His appearance came with a twist. The midfielder flatly refused to be filmed by the media outlets chasing him for a word during the party.

Camera after camera, the Al-Qadsiah man turned away and ducked any media appearance. His teammates lapped up the moment with the press, which only made his one-man retreat one of the standout scenes of the night.