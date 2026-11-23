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Ahmed Kantari, coach of Morocco's Under-17 side, defended his players after a thrilling 2-2 draw against China on Monday evening at the Aspire Zone in Doha, in the second round of Group H matches at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar. He insisted his team went into the game with a great deal of positive energy but that luck was not on their side in the end.

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Speaking to Alkass TV after the final whistle, the Morocco coach said his side started with positive energy but luck deserted them and they had to settle for a draw. The main objective hasn't changed, he added. Morocco still want to reach the round of 32.

The young Atlas Lions fell behind twice. Zhao Songyuan put China ahead in the second minute and doubled the lead in the 57th. Ziad Baha pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, and Rami Lougmani snatched the equaliser in stoppage time at the end of the 90 minutes.

Kantari said his players chased the game throughout the second half. They imposed their style and carved out plenty of chances, but China defended in an organised block and exploited the space on the counter-attack. His side showed real character, he stressed, and refused to give up until the very last moment.

He looked pleased with how his players responded to going behind twice. At half-time he'd told them to stay calm, use the flanks and keep their focus in front of goal. It partly worked: they pulled a goal back in the second half, then levelled at the death.

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Kantari said: "I tried to make a lot of substitutions to change the mentality of the attacking part of the team. I wanted fresh players with energy to come on and play a bit differently, and I think it worked very well because we created a lot of chances at the end of the match. That's it, and I think we deserved this point."

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He continued: "It means we never give up. We know that in this kind of tournament we need a strong mentality and a strong character, even if we don't start well and even if things aren't going well. We stay focused, we keep pressing, we keep playing, and what I like is that we keep sticking together. Tonight this point came from the bench, and that shows that all the players are involved."

The result keeps Morocco second in Group H on four points, two behind leaders Spain. China picked up their first point and sit third, while Fiji prop up the table without a point. Morocco's chances of reaching the next round remain strong.

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Next up is the third and final round of group matches, where by many calculations a draw would be enough to see Morocco through. The technical staff want more than that, though. They insist the aim is to win, progress in style and push on into the round of 32, drawing on the spirit the players showed against China, the strong backing from the fans in Doha and the coach's complete faith that this generation can go far in the tournament.