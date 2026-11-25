Share Follow GOAL on Google

Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Roma on Wednesday evening, in the fifth round of the Champions League, was marred by serious allegations of racism. Several PSG supporters said they were subjected to racist chants and Nazi gestures from the Italian side's fans in the away section at the Parc des Princes.

Advertisement

According to RMC Sport, a number of season-ticket holders in the Boulogne stand clearly heard monkey noises coming from the Roma section during the match, which finished 2-2.

Other supporters told the French broadcaster they saw some Roma fans making Nazi gestures during the game.

"This has to stop"

One fan, Julien (not his real name), said Italian supporters behaved in a racist way again and again during the match.

He said: "There were Italian fans who were completely racist, imitating monkey noises and making gestures about the black shirts and skin colour. They were doing it over and over again."

Advertisement Advertisement

He added, according to RMC Sport: "They were also making throat-slitting gestures. This has to stop, and there have to be sanctions."

Related Topics

Some fans approached security staff inside the stadium, he said, but staff told them they could not intervene.

"We went to the security staff and they said they couldn't do anything," he said. "This happens a lot with Italian fans, and it has no place in football stadiums."

Advertisement

The allegations follow a thrilling 2-2 draw between Paris Saint-Germain and Roma. It remains to be seen whether the relevant authorities will open an official investigation into the incidents several of the French club's supporters described.

PSG's run comes to an end

Roma dodged another comeback defeat, this time at the hands of hosts Paris Saint-Germain, holding them to a draw at the Parc des Princes in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

Advertisement

Mario Hermoso put Roma ahead in the fifth minute, but Illia Zabarnyi levelled for Paris Saint-Germain in the 31st minute.

Substitute Ousmane Dembele then put the French side in front from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute, and they looked set for victory. The visitors hit back in the same way in the 87th minute, when substitute Donyell Malen converted another penalty.

Advertisement

The draw came after Roma had lost big matches this season from winning positions, falling victim to comebacks.

They led Real Madrid at the Olimpico, only for Madrid to turn the tables and win 4-3. At Old Trafford, they went ahead against Manchester United before United came back to win 3-2.

Advertisement

PSG's perfect record from the first four rounds is over, though they moved up to 13 points in second place. That secures top spot for Real Madrid, now the only side to have won their first five matches this season.

Roma, meanwhile, moved on to five points in 25th place, with one win and two draws.