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Mohamed Al-Deayea, the former Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia goalkeeper, has bowed to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of arch-rivals Al-Nassr, admitting that he is now close to reaching the 1,000th goal of his career.

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Al-Deayea told the programme "Dawrina Ghair": "Ronaldo is now capable of reaching 1,000 goals in his career."

Saudi broadcaster Khaled Al-Shenaif, the show's presenter, teased the Al-Hilal legend about his comments last season, when he ruled out the Portuguese star reaching 1,000 goals.

Al-Deayea had his answer ready: "When you see the playmakers playing around Cristiano (Ronaldo), like João Félix and Sadio Mané, they make him able to score. Even Angelo chose to pass to him rather than score in the goal that was disallowed against Qatar's Al-Sadd."

He added: "I think Cristiano Ronaldo is capable (of scoring 1,000 goals), and if Al-Nassr stay at this level, he could reach that milestone before the next winter transfer window."

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Then he explained the U-turn: "I've gone back on my previous comments because of the teams Ronaldo is facing. If he weren't playing in the AFC Champions League Elite, he wouldn't have scored these goals. The standard of all the Asian teams is poor."

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Al-Deayea was speaking after Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over visitors Al-Sadd on Tuesday at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital, Riyadh , in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

Ronaldo won a penalty in the 12th minute when he was fouled in the box, then stepped up a minute later and fired it hard to the right of goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham. It was Al-Nassr's first goal against Al-Sadd.

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That spot-kick was the 987th goal of Ronaldo's career. He's now just 13 short of becoming the first player in football history to score 1,000.

It also lifted the penalty curse that had dogged him at Al-Nassr since the start of the season.

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Only last Friday, Ronaldo missed from the spot in the Clasico against arch-rivals Al-Ahli, a rearranged ninth-round Saudi Pro League fixture that ended in a 3-1 defeat.

According to Opta, he has now missed both penalties he's taken in the Saudi Pro League this season. He had already failed from the spot against goalkeeper Marcin Bulka in the 1-0 win over Neom on 20 October.

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That matches his total league misses from the whole of last season, when he scored six of his eight spot-kicks.

It's also the first time he's failed to score two penalties in a row in the Saudi Pro League since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023, following the termination of his contract with Manchester United.

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His last league penalty for Al-Nassr came on 3 April, in a 5-2 win over Al-Najma. He's since found the net from the spot again, but in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The goal was historic, too. It made him Al-Nassr's all-time top scorer in the AFC Champions League Elite.

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Ronaldo now has 17 goals for Al-Nassr in the competition, moving ahead of Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored 16 for the club.