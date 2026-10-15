Video: mockery and a mistake about the next opponent: Dembele fires his shots in a strange television interview

Ousmane Dembele proved he is still a decisive force, scoring in Paris Saint-Germain's win over Manchester City just days after an inconsistent showing for France in the UEFA Nations League.

The PSG forward let rip in an interview with Canal+ after his side beat Manchester City 4-2 in the Champions League.

Heavy sarcasm was the weapon of choice for the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner, who scored PSG's second goal against City, as he took on the network's pundits.

He kept a straight face at first. Then came the question about the criticism he faced on international duty, and he erupted.

Dembele said: "It doesn't bother us at all that people doubted us. It's October, and we have to perform in the first part of the season and prepare for the second part."

That wasn't enough for the channel's journalists, who pushed him on whether he wanted to answer his critics after the international break.

Dembele said: "Did I feel the urge to put things right? No, not at all. There was an international break, then I went on holiday (laughs)... Actually, maybe I'll ask for more (another holiday)."

He continued: "We know the team has great quality. It was a good match against a strong Manchester City. We were given plenty of space, and we played excellently, especially in the first half. We were very efficient inside the box. In the second half, we eased off, and when you ease off, you pay the price."

French star Samir Nasri then sent him a congratulatory message, and Dembele replied: "They've criticised me for ten years, and that's not going to change, is it? Thank you, Samir, we understand how you feel."

The Champions League clearly agrees with him. "I really enjoy playing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays... especially when I come back from holiday," he said.

Dembele, who has started only three of six matches in the French league this season, added with a laugh: "Will I be continuing my holiday this weekend? It's possible, maybe even until March.. that's the coach's decision (laughs)."

A question closed out his strange Canal+ appearance: "Now we play against... Le Havre, I think?"..

He was wrong. PSG's next match is against Strasbourg, this coming Saturday in the French league.







