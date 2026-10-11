Lionel Messi continued his sparkling form with Inter Miami, scoring twice in a 4-0 rout of DC United at the NU Stadium.

The display came just four days after his emotional farewell to the Argentina national team. Luis Suarez also grabbed a brace in the win.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Messi took his tally to 23 goals this Major League Soccer season, strengthening his grip at the top of the scorers' chart. Suarez killed the contest off early, both of his goals arriving in the first half.

Buenos Aires had thrown Messi a packed send-off on 6 October during the friendly against Benin. The Argentine returned to Inter Miami's starting line-up against DC United after the three-week international break.

Next matches MIA Major League Soccer 19:30 NYC

Messi featured in all of Inter Miami's matches across that break, travelling to Argentina only for last Tuesday's historic occasion. He scored a goal and set up two more that night, then carried the momentum back to his American side.

Count his latest international outing and Messi has now scored in five straight matches. He opened his account against DC United at the start of the second half, pouncing on a decisive Suarez pass inside the box.

His special night was complete in the 60th minute. Messi set off on a stunning dribble, beat three defenders, burst into the box and lashed a powerful cross-shot into the net as the NU Stadium erupted.

He celebrated among his teammates, Suarez included. The Uruguayan had struck twice in the first half, both goals teed up by German Bertrami.

Inter Miami sit second in the Eastern Conference on 49 points, trailing Nashville, who started the round on 60.



