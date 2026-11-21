Napoli rediscovered their winning touch in Serie A with a 1-0 victory over Torino on Saturday evening in round 12. The result ended a spell of inconsistent results that had seen them lose to Juventus and Porto and then draw with Lazio, earning them three important points in the competition and strengthening their position in the race for the top places.
Napoli came out on the attack, and Scott McTominay nearly opened the scoring in the fifth minute, carrying the ball into the box and shooting just wide of the post. The home side won a corner two minutes later, but McTominay's effort from it didn't trouble the Torino goal. In the 10th minute, McTominay led a quick break and fed Matteo Politano, who hit it first time. Goalkeeper Lucas Perri saved, and McTominay couldn't make the most of the rebound under a challenge from Torino's defenders.
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De Bruyne: an enforced introduction
Napoli were forced into an early change in the 13th minute when Antonio Vergara picked up an injury, and Kevin De Bruyne came on in his place. The pressure kept coming. Perri saved from McTominay in the 17th minute, then denied Rasmus Højlund in the 27th after the Danish striker had worked his way past the defenders and shot inside the area.
Højlund rose to meet a Leonardo Spinazzola cross in the 38th minute but headed over the bar. Two minutes later, a Torino defender cleared a De Bruyne header.
Torino almost snatched the lead on the stroke of half-time. Rolando Mandragora unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box in the 45th minute, only for it to crash off the crossbar and back into play. Napoli had the better of the attacking, but the sides went in goalless.
Torino brought on Nikola Vlasic for Daniel Bragança at the start of the second half, and the visitors gradually grew into the game. In the 53rd minute, Morocco's Zakaria Aboukhlal made a run into the penalty area but shot wide. A minute later, Vlasic wasted another opportunity.
Napoli hit back through McTominay in the 55th minute, but Perri saved. The goalkeeper then kept out a Mandragora free kick in the 57th minute. Napoli made a double change in the 58th, sending on Mathías Olivera and Noa Lang for Rafa Marín and Spinazzola, and kept pushing for the opener.
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Goal confirmed by VAR
The breakthrough came in the 73rd minute. Lang laid the ball off to McTominay outside the box, and the Scottish midfielder drilled a low right-footed shot into the net to put Napoli ahead. A video review then confirmed the goal.
Torino threw on more attacking players as they chased a way back in the closing stages, while Frank Anguissa was booked in the 76th minute.
The visitors almost equalised in the 85th minute, but Duván Zapata's header flew well wide. Napoli held on until the final whistle. The win took them to 18 points in seventh place, while Torino stayed on 14 points in 12th.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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