Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Video: Mbappé stuns Barcelona in the dying moments

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
K. Mbappe
Spain
France

A win that would be precious

Real Madrid dealt Barcelona a fresh blow in the Clasico as Kylian Mbappe struck at the end of a slick, rapid attack. It began with a clever piece of play from Jude Bellingham in midfield and finished with a pinpoint cross from Eduardo Camavinga to the French striker.

Bellingham got the move going, gliding past three defenders in the middle of the park before Los Blancos broke down the right. Camavinga worked a one-two and surged along the edge of the box, slipping past Pau Cubarsi.

At the decisive moment, the Frenchman whipped in a perfect cross. He spotted goalkeeper Joan Garcia coming off his line to cover the space behind the Barcelona defence, and the ball dropped for Mbappe, who pounced and buried it.

Lightning-quick from start to finish, the goal laid bare Real Madrid's threat on the transition and their knack for punishing space. Barcelona were left reeling in a fiery encounter at the Camp Nou.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google