Video: Mbappé stuns Barcelona in the dying moments

Real Madrid dealt Barcelona a fresh blow in the Clasico as Kylian Mbappe struck at the end of a slick, rapid attack. It began with a clever piece of play from Jude Bellingham in midfield and finished with a pinpoint cross from Eduardo Camavinga to the French striker.

Bellingham got the move going, gliding past three defenders in the middle of the park before Los Blancos broke down the right. Camavinga worked a one-two and surged along the edge of the box, slipping past Pau Cubarsi.

At the decisive moment, the Frenchman whipped in a perfect cross. He spotted goalkeeper Joan Garcia coming off his line to cover the space behind the Barcelona defence, and the ball dropped for Mbappe, who pounced and buried it.

Lightning-quick from start to finish, the goal laid bare Real Madrid's threat on the transition and their knack for punishing space. Barcelona were left reeling in a fiery encounter at the Camp Nou.