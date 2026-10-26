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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
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Video: Mbappé mocks Barcelona after the Clasico with a single word

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
K. Mbappe
Spain
France

Both of Real Madrid's goals were scored

Kylian Mbappé summed up Real Madrid's win over Barcelona in Sunday's La Liga Clásico with a single word.

The France forward scored both goals in the 2-1 victory.

On a video call with comedian Elias Djadel and content creator Noah Lonsi, Mbappé was in high spirits.

He described the result with a touch of sarcasm: "NORMAAAAAL (normal or ordinary)".

The former Paris Saint-Germain man has made a flying start to the season, netting 14 goals in 13 games across all competitions. It's a timely statement, too, coming just hours before the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London on Monday.

Victory also closed the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to three points, ending the Catalans' unbeaten start to the campaign.

Mbappé's history against Barcelona

Mbappé has come up against Barcelona 11 times in his career, winning four, losing six and drawing one.

Four of those meetings came in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt: two wins, one draw and one defeat.

With Real Madrid, he has played seven, winning two and losing five.

All told, he has scored 14 goals against Barcelona across those 11 matches.



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