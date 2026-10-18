Video: Manchester United continue to stumble and settle for a point against Leeds

Manchester United's stuttering season rolls on. They had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Leeds United on Sunday in the seventh round of the Premier League.

Bryan Mbeumo put United ahead on 35 minutes, turning in a low cross from team-mate Youri Tielemans.

Leeds hit back six minutes after the break. Tariq Maharmovic headed a corner into the path of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and the England striker buried it past the Red Devils on 51 minutes.

The point lifted Leeds to 10 and seventh place, while Manchester United stayed on 7 points down in 13th.

Just one league win all season tells the story: four draws and two defeats alongside it.

Pressure now piles on manager Michael Carrick, who took charge midway through last season and steered the side to third place and Champions League qualification.







