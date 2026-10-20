Paris Saint-Germain edged a thriller against Barcelona at the Parc des Princes tonight, running out 4-2 winners in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

The result took Paris to 9 points, keeping their perfect record and top spot intact. Barcelona slipped to fifth on 6 points, tasting their first European defeat of the season.

Désiré Doué opened the scoring on 38 minutes, pouncing on a misplaced Lamine Yamal pass to fire home.

After the break, Barça turned up the pressure and threatened more than once. Jules Koundé found the equaliser in the 55th minute, the right-back latching onto a fine pass from Fermín López before burying it.

Paris struck back on 72 minutes. Lucas Hernández met a Doué delivery with a fine header to restore the hosts' lead.

Lamine Yamal hauled Barcelona level again in the 79th minute, tearing in from the left flank and slotting home a superb finish.

Their joy barely lasted a breath. Vitinha restored Paris's lead on 81 minutes, seizing on a loose ball that bounced out of the area and lashing a rocket past the Barça keeper.

Fabián Ruiz settled it in the 86th minute, converting a fine Achraf Hakimi cross to make it four and snuff out any Barcelona hope.