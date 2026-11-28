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Inter Miami have been knocked out of MLS in the first round of the play-offs after a 1-0 defeat by Columbus Crew in the early hours of Saturday, with Uruguayan Santiago Rodríguez scoring a late winner in the final minute.

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According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Inter Miami, the 2025 MLS champions, have crashed out in the first round, having also lost the first leg 3-0 at home.

The play-off first round is a best-of-three series, so Miami needed only a one-goal win to force a decider, which would also have been played at their ground.

It's happened before. In 2024, Argentine Lionel Messi's first season with Inter Miami, the team also went out in the first round, beaten by Atlanta United.

The defeat caps a disappointing campaign for the most expensive club in MLS history. Nashville knocked them out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup in the round of 16, and they failed to get beyond the group stage of the Leagues Cup.

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Santiago Rodríguez delivers the knockout blow

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, Inter Miami set up in Columbus with extreme defensive caution, knowing a clean sheet was essential. Brazilian pair Casemiro and Mikael formed a solid wall at the heart of the back line.

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Miami did create chances, most notably a first-half free-kick from Messi. But the cold, persistent rain falling on Columbus robbed their attack of its usual precision.

Germán Berterame, the Argentine who represents Mexico, had the best of them. After a well-worked set move, he rose to meet a header just a few centimetres from goal and sent it over the bar. It summed up his struggles this season.

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With 83 minutes gone it was still 0-0, and both coaches had started preparing their line-ups for a penalty shoot-out.

Columbus Crew weren't done. In the 92nd and final minute, Moroccan international Anas Zarouri delivered a precise cross into the box, and Santiago Rodríguez met it with a powerful strike past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

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Columbus Crew have won nine of their last 10 matches under French coach Laurent Courtois, who has transformed the side. They struggled badly just to reach the play-offs, eventually grabbing the last qualifying spot in the Eastern Conference.

Next up is a quarter-final against the winner of the tie between Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution. The Boston side hold the edge after winning the first leg 2-0.