The Independent reported that Harry Kane has broken the England appearance record, a mark previously held by legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

Shilton handed Kane a special shield to mark the milestone, and the striker also showed off the Ballon d'Or in front of the Wembley crowd.

Croatia was his first game in an England shirt since he won the Ballon d'Or last month.

Kane already holds the Three Lions' scoring record too, with a tally of 91 goals.

The "Daily Mail" reported that Prince William led the congratulations as Wembley honoured the England captain on reaching his 126th cap.

He walked out onto the pitch with his four children, his team-mates joined him, and then the Bayern Munich striker lifted the Ballon d'Or high in front of the Wembley fans.

Prince William approached Kane and shook his hand before presenting him with a framed shirt bearing the phrase "Kane 126".

Praising his abilities, the prince described Kane as "wonderful and exceptional" in a personal message celebrating the Ballon d'Or win, which he posted on social media after the honouring ceremony in London.

The Athletic reported that Croatia captain Luka Modric gave Kane a special gift of his own: an old-style football.

Up in the stands, Wembley rolled out a stunning display to celebrate Kane's 126th appearance.