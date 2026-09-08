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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Video: Ivan Toney's tournament: an internal altercation deepens Al-Ahli Saudi's wounds

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
I. Toney
Saudi Arabia
England

The English striker set the atmosphere alight at "Al-Raqi".

An internal bust-up, sparked by English striker Ivan Toney, deepened Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia's wounds during their clash with Al-Qadsiah in the Roshn League.

Al-Ahli travelled to Al-Qadsiah on Tuesday at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam for the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Midway through the second half, the cameras caught a heated row involving Toney and Saudi right-back Mohammed Abdulrahman.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH

The flashpoint came during a water break, with Al-Ahli trailing 3-1 after conceding three unanswered goals in the first half.

Bizarrely, the players kept at each other even as they walked off the pitch. Dutch boss Marino Pusic stepped in and urged them to calm down.

That row laid bare a lack of discipline in the squad, and it goes some way to explaining the Jeddah side's recent slump.

Al-Ahli had already lost two of their first five Roshn League matches before facing Al-Qadsiah, leaving their title bid this season on shaky ground.

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