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English striker Ivan Toney led Al-Ahli to a comeback win over visitors Al-Taawoun, taking them back into the top four of the Saudi Pro League on the most miserable night of Dutch coach Marino Pusic's tenure.

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Al-Ahli beat visitors Al-Taawoun 3-1 at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Saturday in the 13th round of the Saudi Pro League.

The win did nothing to quell the fury in the stands. Al-Ahli supporters chanted throughout for Dutchman Marino Pusic to be sacked as first-team head coach.

For 38 minutes, Al-Taawoun shut down every Al-Ahli attempt to break the deadlock.

Then they went one better. Not content with holding firm at the back, the visitors snatched the lead in the 39th minute.

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Al-Taawoun's Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah sent a cross from inside the penalty area. It struck the foot of Turkish Al-Ahli defender Merih Demiral and kept ricocheting until it reached Nadim Bayrami in front of an empty goal, and he turned it into the net.

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Ivan Toney refused to let Al-Ahli go in behind at the break. The English striker equalised in the second minute of stoppage time.

He met a superb cross from Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan and fired it first time with his right foot through the legs of Al-Taawoun's Brazilian goalkeeper Mailson.

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Toney struck again in the 72nd minute for his second goal and Al-Ahli's second, converting expertly from the spot after Brazilian winger Wenderson Galeno won the penalty.

Saudi referee Khalid Al-Turais initially waved it away, judging Galeno offside before he was fouled. A VAR review changed his mind.

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According to the Saudi Pro League's official statistics account on "X", Toney has now scored in seven consecutive league matches for Al-Ahli.

He's hit 11 goals in that run, almost three every two games. That's an exceptional rate.

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One more goal, at least, in the next match against Al-Faisaly would equal his historic Saudi Pro League run from last season, when he scored in eight consecutive league games.

The 30-year-old has also reached 16 Saudi Pro League goals this season from only 11 matches, an unprecedented record in the competition.

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Saudi Pro League statistics show Toney has surpassed former Al-Hilal star Wesley Lopes of Brazil, who held the best start in the league's history with 14 goals in his first 11 matches in the 2012-2013 season.

Those 16 goals extend Toney's lead at the top of the scoring chart. He's a full seven clear of Portuguese Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who is second on nine.

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Nor did Al-Ahli stop at Toney's brace. Brazilian substitute Matheus Gonçalves added the Jeddah side's third in the 89th minute with a powerful strike from outside the box.

Victory lifted Al-Ahli back into the top four. They sit fourth on 27 points, ahead on goal difference of neighbours and arch-rivals Al-Ittihad, who dropped to fifth.

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They're six points behind leaders Al-Hilal, who top the table on 33 points and also have a game in hand.

Al-Taawoun, meanwhile, suffered their eighth league defeat of the season. They're stuck on just five points, 17th and second from bottom.