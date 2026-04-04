Video: Iraqi Prime Minister warns against Halland and Senegal

Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, the Iraqi Prime Minister, has warned of the threat posed by Norwegian striker Haaland, the Manchester City star.

Iraq qualified for the 2026 World Cup finals following their crucial 2-1 victory over Bolivia.

Iraq has been drawn in Group I of the 2026 World Cup, alongside France, Norway and Senegal.

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s media office stated on social media that Al-Sudani hosted a luncheon for the Lions of Mesopotamia to celebrate their qualification for the World Cup.

Al-Sudani said after meeting with the Iraqi players: “We want to prove, through our participation in the World Cup, that we have earned our place.”

He added, “Iraq’s group is a tough one, with France, Norway – featuring Haaland – and Senegal, but we are confident in the ability of the Lions of Mesopotamia to secure victory.”

He continued, “Senegal are a strong team, not only in Africa but on the world stage.”

The Iraqi national team has returned to the World Cup finals, following their sole appearance in the 1986 edition.

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