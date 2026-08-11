A refereeing decision that infuriated the home players turned the clash between Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad and the UAE's Al-Jazira in the AFC Champions League Elite into a controversial affair.

Al-Ittihad beat Al-Jazira 4-1 on Tuesday at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, in the preliminary round qualifying for the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite tournament.

With the Saudi side three goals up, Al-Jazira's players demanded a goal of their own. They insisted the ball had crossed the line of Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic, after his save rebounded off the post.

The referee refused to award it, or even to review the incident. There was no video technology in place for the preliminary round of the Asian Elite qualifiers.

Al-Ittihad then settled matters with a fourth goal, unmoved by the single strike Al-Jazira managed 10 minutes before the end.

Through to the league stage of the Asian Elite tournament, Al-Ittihad become the fifth Saudi side at that stage, after Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah.

"The Dean" will continue their Asian campaign for a second season in a row. They exited the previous edition of the AFC Champions League Elite in the quarter-finals, beaten by Japan's Machida Zelvia.