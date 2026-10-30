Al-Ahli Saudi fans turned on Dutchman Marino Pusic, the first team's head coach, after just one half of the mini-Clasico against Al-Shabab.

The Jeddah side travelled to Al-Shabab today, Friday, at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, for the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

Al-Shabab led 3-1 at the break, having spurned a host of dangerous chances along the way, especially after the dismissal of "the Elegant" goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi in the 22nd minute.

That proved too much for the Al-Ahli supporters inside the SHG Arena. As the half-time whistle blew, they chanted in unison: "Pusic out", demanding the Dutchman's sacking.

This was nothing new. Al-Ahli fans had vented their fury at Pusic on more than one occasion, particularly over the signing of Ukrainian midfielder Artem Bondarenko from Shakhtar.

Pusic took charge of Al-Ahli at the start of the current season, succeeding German coach Matthias Jaissle. He has led the team in 16 matches since, winning 11, losing four and drawing just one.