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Manchester United's clash with Brentford at Old Trafford brought an unexpected surprise, as Mauricio Pochettino's side continued to struggle in the Argentine coach's second game in charge of United and his first at home.

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Brentford star Callum Wilson stole the show with two first-half goals against Manchester United, thriving on a fruitful partnership with team-mate Dango Ouattara. Ouattara's three assists put his name in a rare Premier League record book.

Wilson's brace underlined his ruthlessness in attack. He was decisive whenever a chance came his way, while the Manchester United defence tried in vain to track his movement.

Squawka report that Ouattara is only the third visiting player to set up two goals for the same player in a single Premier League match at Old Trafford.

James Milner did it first, in a Manchester City shirt, teeing up Mario Balotelli twice against Manchester United in 2011. Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah followed in 2024, setting up two goals for his then Liverpool team-mate Luis Diaz.

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An unprecedented hat-trick

Ouattara kept handing out gifts after the break, laying on the third goal for team-mate Kristoffer Ajer in the 82nd minute. That set an unprecedented record, and Opta confirmed it: "Dango Ouattara is the first player to provide three assists in an away Premier League match since Cole Palmer against Wolverhampton in August 2024, equalling the total number of assists he provided in the competition throughout last season."

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Wilson's first-half numbers were just as eye-catching. He touched the ball 16 times, completed six of his nine passes and got on the ball four times inside the opposition penalty area.

He was clinical in front of goal. Two shots, both on target, both in the net. He also won two aerial duels, turning his chances into the goals that handed Brentford a valuable first-half advantage.

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Manchester United went into today's match 19th in the table, second from bottom, and they're still chasing their second Premier League win. Their eight points had come from one win and five draws, alongside six defeats.

That solitary victory came on Sunday 30 August 2026, a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford in the second round of Premier League fixtures.

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The Manchester United hierarchy brought in the Argentine coach to replace Michael Carrick and turn results around. Pochettino officially started work at Old Trafford only ten days ago, after leaving the United States national team.

Read also: "Who would have expected this quality?" John Terry says Arsenal star is the best in the world