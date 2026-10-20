Nobody in the Saudi Roshn League can stop Youssef En-Nesyri any more. The Al-Ittihad striker just keeps scoring.

Al-Ittihad beat Al-Ettifaq 4-1 away on Tuesday in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

En-Nesyri started on the bench, coming on in the 72nd minute.

From that moment he stole the show. The Morocco international made it 3-0 in the 80th minute, turning a low cross from Mohannad Al-Shanqeeti into the net.

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Five minutes later came his second and his side's fourth, a fine header that met a cross from Ahmed Al-Ghamdi.

That strike kept a remarkable run going. En-Nesyri has now scored in four consecutive Roshn League matches.

He netted against Al-Fayha in the sixth round, grabbed a brace against Al-Faisaly in the seventh, struck in the Clasico against Al-Hilal in the eighth, and has now added his double against Al-Ettifaq.

Those goals make him Al-Ittihad's top scorer in the league this season with seven, two clear of Nigeria's George Ilenikhena and the Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn.

Across the division he sits second overall on seven, four behind England's Ivan Toney. The Al-Ahli striker leads the way with 11.