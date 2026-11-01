Video: "He doesn't know how to shoot": Mbappé mocks Tchouaméni!

Máximo, the young Racing Santander fan, lived through an extraordinary night despite the knock he took during his side's clash with Real Madrid. France's Aurélien Tchouaméni thumped a ball from outside the box and it struck the boy as he sat in the stands at the northern end of El Sardinero.
What looked like a rotten day for the youngster turned into an unforgettable memory. Real Madrid officials walked him down to the dressing room after the match, where he met the players, posed for special photos and got a very warm welcome from the squad.
Kylian Mbappé made a point of teasing the child, asking him jokingly how he was before firing a sarcastic dig at team-mate Tchouaméni: "How are you? Are you alright? The problem is that Tchouaméni doesn't know how to shoot, isn't that right?".
The French star's comment left Máximo laughing. His father, who stayed by his side throughout the visit, looked astonished as his son's injury became a ticket to meeting Real Madrid's stars up close.