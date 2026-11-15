Share Follow GOAL on Google

England captain Harry Kane gave his country the lead with an unanswered goal against Spain, in the clash held at the Metropolitano stadium on Sunday evening, as part of the sixth and final round of the group stage in the UEFA Nations League, after he successfully found the net from a penalty kick during the dying moments of the first half.

Advertisement

England broke the deadlock in the 45th minute. Pau Cubarsí brought Kane down inside the box, the referee pointed to the spot, and the Bayern Munich striker stepped up to convert it himself, handing his side the lead before the break.

That goal tightened the England captain's grip on the top of the UEFA Nations League scoring charts. Kane now has 8 goals in 6 matches, proof of his fine form in the tournament and his importance to his country's front line.

England's superiority finally told on the scoreline. The visitors had squandered more than one chance in the opening minutes of a contest that produced attempts at both ends, before Kane seized on the penalty to give his side a half-time lead.

This was more than a lead in a decisive match. For Harry Kane it carried a special significance, a chance to right the wrong from the first meeting between the two sides, when he missed a penalty against Spain at Wembley with England leading 2-1. That match ended 3-2 to the Spanish.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kane's miss from the spot was one of the standout moments of the first leg, a night Spain sealed with an away win. Handed a fresh chance against the same opponent, the England striker made no mistake this time, turning it into an important goal for his side.

Related Topics

The lead hands England a precious chance to top the group. Hold on in the second half and they move to 15 points, level with Spain but ahead on goal difference, sealing first place.

Everything rides on this one for both sides. Each needs a positive result to finish the group stage in the best possible position, and Kane's goal put England on the right track before the second half had even begun.

Advertisement

Harry Kane is enjoying an exceptional year on an individual level, crowned by the Ballon d'Or award for 2026. He remains at the peak of his powers for both Bayern Munich and England.