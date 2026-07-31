Video: Hamza Abdelkarim shines and scores for Barcelona against Birmingham

Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim has caught the eye of Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick this pre-season. A string of impressive friendly displays, capped by a penalty against Birmingham City on English soil, has boosted his chances of pushing for a place in the Catalan side's starting line-up.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" name Hamza as one of the standout young players delivering exceptional performances among Flick's trainees. He started the first two friendlies of the summer, against Europa (4-1) and Birmingham City, making him one of the few youngsters to have earned such trust from the German.

An all-round attacking display

Against Birmingham, Hamza showed just how dangerous he can be as an out-and-out striker. He excelled with his back to goal, protected the ball and ran at defenders when facing up, all in a "very convincing" performance.

Pace and relentless movement set him apart throughout the first half. He never stopped demanding the ball, drifting cleverly inside the box, and it paid off when he read his marker's movement to win a penalty.

No hesitation followed. Hamza took the ball, drove it powerfully with his left foot past Birmingham goalkeeper James Beadle and grabbed his first goal of the summer.

Fighting spirit and clear determination

That enthusiasm carried into his defensive work too. He committed 3 of Barcelona's 6 fouls in the first half and picked up a yellow card for the last of them, exactly the fighting spirit, determination and effort Flick demands from his forwards.

Booking aside, his overall performance convinced. He showed the character and striking presence the coaching staff want from a centre-forward.

Fierce competition for the striker's role

Hamza joined Barcelona last winter from Egyptian club Al Ahly, and he is squeezing every minute for all it is worth to book a starting place. The Catalan club, meanwhile, are chasing an out-and-out striker in the summer window.

A fierce battle for the position lies ahead, and final decisions on the line-up will come later. But Hamza is making a strong case to stay under the coach's close watch, and even to fight for a permanent place in the first team.